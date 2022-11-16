On her 11th birthday, Aishwarya Rai loves her daughter Aaradhya and says, ‘My love, my life.’

Mommy Aishwarya Rai is really devoted. Today, November 16, is Aaradhya Bachchan’s 11th birthday. The Bollywood superstar used social media on the important day to make a sweet post for her kid. Aishwarya also shared a picture of herself giving Aaradhya a tender kiss while revealing the birthday decorations behind them. 2011 saw the birth of Aaradhya to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek.

On April 20, 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged vows. They were married in a discreet ceremony at Mumbai’s Prateeksha, Amitabh’s mansion. Aaradhya was born to the couple on November 16, 2011. Aishwarya most recently appeared in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – 1, a tremendous box office success. She will soon be seen with Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar in the movie Jailer.