On November 18, Nayanthara’s birthday, ‘Connect’ teaser will be released.

One of the most well-known actors in Tamil cinema is Nayanthara. Because of her outstanding performances and captivating on-screen personality, she is adored by many people. The actress established herself as a major player by appearing in well-liked movies like Aramm and Imaikkaa Nodigal.

For those who enjoy her work, there is some wonderful news. On November 18, the day of her birthday, a teaser for Connect will be unveiled.

The Connect teaser will be revealed on November 18 according to a statement made by Vignesh Shivan on Tuesday, November 15. He declared that it would be the team’s birthday gift to Nayanthara’s supporters.

The horror movie Connect was made by Ashwin Saravanan, who is best known for helming Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over. Kaavya Ramkumar, Saravanan penned Connect. Vignesh Shivan under the name Rowdy Pictures produces it. Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, and Bollywood star Anupam Kher are the three main actors in the cast.

Prithvi Chandrasekhar is the music composer for the movie. The film’s cinematographer and editor are Manikantan Krishnamachary and Richard Kevin, respectively. Vignesh Shivan had seen Connect previously and commended the team for producing a high-caliber work.