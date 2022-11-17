A 50-year-old man completes a 42-kilometer marathon while ‘smoking cigarettes’!

Running a 42-kilometer marathon is no easy task. Imagine doing it while also chain smoking. A 50-year-old guy in Guangzhou did it without much trouble, despite the fact that it may seem practically impossible to some. Videos of the guy, who goes by the moniker ‘Uncle Chen,’ smoking cigarettes the entire way through the endurance marathon in China revealed that he completed the event in little under four hours.

Videos of Chen competing in the race while smoking a cigarette gained a lot of traction on the social media sites Weibo and WeChat. He finished the marathon in a time of 3 hours, 28 minutes, according to a report on guancha.cn. He was one of 1500 people to take part in the event.

According to Chen, who has a history of competing in marathons while smoking, and who has even completed a 50-kilometer race, the Canadian Running Magazine. The story went on to say that during his initial race in the 2018 Guangzhou Marathon, his distinct technique earned him the nickname ‘Smoking Brother’ in China.

At the Xiamen Marathon in 2019, he ultimately had a better result, and media reports claim that he has gotten faster every year. But among doctors, who see it as an advertisement, his smoking has generated a lot of discussion. Many doctors criticised him for smoking during the races, according to the South China Morning Post, and made it clear that running for exercise does not make smoking less harmful.