According to Rahul Gandhi, social media companies can help any party win elections.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of Indian National Congress, claimed on Wednesday that social media can be used to rig elections and that, if they so choose, they can help any party win. Without mentioning any particular party, he added that one ideology and its leaders have planted communal violence as a tactical weapon to sow discord in society.

‘Indian elections may be rigged through social media even if the EVM [electronic voting system] is safe. Large social media corporations have the power to rig elections in favour of any party. There is institutionalised bias present, and my social media accounts are a living, breathing example of it’ said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim, Maharashtra.

According to a statement from the Congress, during the discussion, the representatives brought up important concerns including racial harmony and political democracy, among others.

Speaking of political democracy, Patkar stated that it goes beyond just the questions surrounding EVMs and also implies the necessity of a strict implementation of VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail).

In order to make the manifestos of all political parties legally enforceable, he discussed how citizens should be involved in the creation and writing of each party’s manifesto.

Human rights advocate Irfaan Engineer brought up concerns about polarisation, hate speech, and social unrest.

Mr. Gandhi said, ‘Communal violence has been sown as a strategic weapon by one ideology and its leaders to cause division in society.’