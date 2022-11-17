After a little altercation, a woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer slices her husband’s genitalia; an investigation is ongoing.

In Rajasthan’s Barmer, a woman cut off her husband’s privates while he was sleeping following a pointless argument. After the husband ordered his wife to refrain from using the phone after dark, the incident occurred in the Bhalisar village neighbourhood near the Dhorimanna police station.

The husband reported the incident to the police, saying that while he was sleeping, his wife was on the phone. He begged her to end the call since it was bothering him, which sparked an argument between them.

The victim’s private parts were chopped while he was sleeping by the woman, who was furious over the incident. He screamed in pain when he woke up, and his relatives hurried him to the hospital.

Six months into their marriage, the couple has encountered a number of problems. They used to quarrel frequently, it was discovered during the investigation. Additionally, it was determined that she had previously filed a dowry harassment lawsuit against him.

Narpatsingh Jaitawat, the assistant superintendent of police in charge of Barmer, commented on the occurrence by saying, ‘We are waiting for the husband’s medical report before taking any action.’ Officials from the police department added that they are looking into both claims and stated that any further action would depend on the evidence.