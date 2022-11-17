Ananda Bose appointed as Governor of West Bengal

Dr. CV Ananda Bose was appointed Governor of West Bengal on Thursday. The appointment of CV Ananda Bose will take effect on the date he takes charge of his office.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced CV Ananda Bose’s appointment. The communique stated, ‘The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal.’

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has held the additional charge of West Bengal since July, following the resignation of his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar following his nomination as the National Democratic Alliance’s vice presidential candidate.