BYD launches all-electric ATTO 3 SUV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Chinese multinational manufacturer BYD has launched its all-electric ATTO 3 SUV in the Indian markets. The new SUV is priced at at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, All India). The pre-bookings were started on October 11 and has bagged nearly 1,500 bookings till now. Deliveries for the first 500 units will begin in January 2023.

BYD Atto 3 is the second electric passenger vehicle from the Chinese carmaker in the country. In 2021, it launched BYD E6 electric MPV. BYD has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023.

The new SUV is based on the brand’s e-Platform 3.0 and comes equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery with charging time of 50 minutes from 0-80% using fast charger. It is powered by 60.48kWh battery pack. The new SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 7.3 seconds. The all-electric BYD-ATTO 3 SUV gets an ARAI-specified driving range of 521 km on a single charge.

BYD ATTO 3 is available in 4 color schemes namely Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. The SUV features L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, wireless charging, one-touch electric control tailgate, 8-speaker music system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-color ambient lighting, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter and Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station.