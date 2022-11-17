Eknath Shinde says, Maharashtra will not tolerate insult against Savarkar’s

In response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about freedom fighter VD Savarkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that the state’s people will not tolerate any insult directed at the Hindutva ideologue.

In an apparent reference to his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said at a Hindutva symposium held at Savarkar Memorial that while the freedom fighter, a revered figure in Maharashtra, was insulted, there were those who took a soft stance on the issue.

At the same event, Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale, a member of Shinde’s Shiv Sena (Balasaheb) faction, demanded that the Bharat Jodo Yatra be halted in the state for insulting the late freedom fighter.

Gandhi’s cross-country foot march for the Congress is currently passing through Maharashtra.’The people of the state will not tolerate any insult to Savarkar under any circumstances,’ Shinde warned at the symposium, held on the eve of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s 10th death anniversary.

The CM, along with MLAs and MPs from his faction, later visited the Sena founder’s memorial at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, which is close to the Savarkar Memorial.