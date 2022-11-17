Govt’s big initiative to curb ‘LPG theft’! Cylinders will soon have QR codes

Hardeep S. Puri, the petroleum minister in New Delhi, shared a creative video demonstrating the future tracking of LPG cylinders by embedding QR codes into the cylinders. The officials in the video explained to Puri that in order to prevent LPG theft, existing cylinders would have QR codes applied to them and new cylinders would have them welded on.

To disseminate the footage, the petroleum minister used Twitter. He wrote: ‘Traceability Fueling A really innovative idea, this QR Code will be applied to both new and old gas cylinders and, when activated, has the ability to alleviate a number of current problems with theft, tracking, and improved inventory control’. Assuring accessibility and affordability for everyone, Minister Puri stated on Wednesday that it is vital to create and utilise energy in a sustainable manner.

Noting the applicability of the theme of World LPG Week 2022, the Minister stated that the theme, ‘Humanising Energy,’ is appropriate because energy directly affects human wellbeing and there is an urgent need to produce and use energy in a sustainable way, while ensuring affordability and availability to everyone. From November 14 to November 18, 2022, India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida will host World LPG Week.