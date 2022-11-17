MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s ‘Win Percentages’ In T20 Internationals; Details

Indian cricket has been fortunate with the players it has produced over the past 15 years, particularly those who have gone on to create their own legacies. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni are listed in order of importance. Along with representing their country, all three share the distinction of having led the Indian T20I team at one or more World Cups. We will contrast the win percentages of India’s T20I captains Dhoni, Kohli, and Sharma in this article.

Win% as T20I captain for Dhoni, Kohli, and Sharma

Sharma has a higher victory % in T20I cricket than the other two players. For a victory percentage of 76.47, he has led India in 51 games and won 39 of them. As a result of winning 30 of the 50 games he has captained, Kohli has the second-best win percentage with a score of 64.58. With 59.20 wins, Dhoni has a victory percentage. In the 72 matches he has coached India in, he has won 41. To be sure, Rohit Sharma played a significant role in the middle order as Dhoni won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Sharma, Kohli, and Dhoni’s T20I statistics as captain

Kohli played 50 games and scored 1570 runs at an average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 140.55 while serving as the T20I team’s captain from 2017 to 2021. Kohli has 13 half-centuries to his credit over the time frame. As the captain of the Indian T20I team, Sharma has participated in 51 games. With a strike rate of 147.39 and 1527 runs scored, he has a 32.48 average in his capacity as captain, Sharma also scored two century and ten fifty-sixes. As captain, Dhoni has participated in 72 games and has amassed 1112 runs at an average of 37.06 and a strike rate of 122.60.

Overall T20I statistics for Dhoni, Kohli, and Sharma

Dhoni has played 98 matches and amassed 1617 runs at an average of 37.60 in terms of the three players’ combined T20I stats. He has two half-centuries to his credit. In 115 games, Kohli has amassed 4008 runs at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96. For India in the shortest format, Kohli has one century and 37 fifties. Sharma has played 148 games and amassed 3853 runs at a strike rate of 139.24, including four centuries and 29 half-centuries.