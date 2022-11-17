Mumbai Van Gogh 360 concert information: times, location, and tickets

Patrons of Vincent Van Gogh won’t have to travel to the Museum of Modern Art in New York or any other art gallery or museum outside of the nation to view the artist’s work since Van Gogh 360°, a vibrant exhibition of the collector’s works, will arrive in Mumbai, India, in January 2023.

The event will be held in Mumbai’s World Trade Center, where visitors will have the opportunity to see a floor-to-ceiling display of Van Gogh’s masterpieces.

The event’s pre-sale registration is currently active on BookMyShow. To be notified when the tickets go on sale, you must register on the page.

The tickets, which are expected to go on sale on BookMyShow at 2 PM on Saturday, November 19, are for timed slots of 30 minutes each.

The cost of the tickets will be slightly less on weekdays than on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

The event is reportedly scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 20, 2023. There will be several timeslots during the day. The show will be on from 10 am to 7 pm every day.

An immersive experience called Van Gogh 360 degrees showcases the creations of one of the most well-known and influential artists in the annals of Western art.

The works of Vincent Van Gogh are shown in museums and collectors all over the world. The dynamic show Van Gogh 360 features over 300 of the artist’s most well-known paintings, including some of his most recognisable works like ‘The Starry Night’ and ‘Almond Blossom.’

Visitors to Van Gogh 360° India will experience an immersive voyage into the iconic post-Impressionist painter’s universe thanks to cutting-edge projection technology.