Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: Terrorism is one of Pakistan’s biggest issues.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, said that terrorism continues to be one of his nation’s ‘foremost challenges’ and denounced the attack on a patrol vehicle that left six police officers dead in the unrest-ridden Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

‘Let’s be clear-headed. One of the biggest issues facing Pakistan is still terrorism. Our police and armed forces have tackled the epidemic bravely. No words can adequately express how appalling is the terrorist attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat is. In a tweet, Sharif expressed his sympathy for the families who had lost a loved one.

A police car was ambushed by gunmen wielding automatic rifles early on Wednesday morning while it was patrolling the village of Shahab Khel in the Lakki Marwat district, according to the news agency AFP.

According to district official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariqullah Khan, all six officers were murdered while exchanging fire from both sides.

The local Taliban affiliate in Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), took credit for the assault.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, denounced the incident and paid respect to the fallen officers in a statement released soon after it occurred. According to The News, he remarked, ‘The nation salutes heroic officers who have lost their life for their motherland.’

Sharif referred to terrorists as Pakistan’s adversaries and warned that the country will fight back strongly against them.

President Alvi expressed his sorrow and anguish over the loss of precious lives in the terror tragedy while also stating that the sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terrorism are indescribable.

Last week, two heavily armed gunmen opened fire at the Raghzai police station in the South Waziristan district, killing two Pakistani police officers and injuring two more.