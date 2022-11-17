Sanjay Raut says, ‘should announce Bharat Ratna award to Balasaheb Thackeray, Veer Savarkar’

On the anniversary of Bal Thackeray’s death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that Balasaheb is the only ‘Hindu hriday samrat,’ and he requested the Bharat Ratna for the party’s founder.

‘If they really have respect for Hindutva, they should also announce the Bharat Ratna award to Balasaheb Thackeray along with Veer Savarkar. Why aren’t they announcing it? We have been making this demand for the past fifteen years,’ Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

According to Sanjay Raut, several state leaders have been awarded the Bharat Ratna for ‘political benefits of a few people.’

‘In fact, Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray’s stature will not increase due to the Bharat Ratna award, but the importance of award will increase manifold after being accorded to such great leaders,’ the Shiv Sena leader said.

‘Stop showcasing fake love and respect towards Veer Savarkar and announce the award as soon as possible,’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.