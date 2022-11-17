‘Saudi visa’ no longer requires a Police Clearance Certificate for ‘Indian nationals’!

Indians will no longer require a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to apply for a Saudi visa, according to a statement made by the Saudi Arabian embassy in New Delhi on Thursday, November 17. In order to speed up the visa processing process, the embassy announced in a tweet that they are eliminating the criterion.

‘Indian nationals would not be required to submit a Police Clearance Certificate as a result of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s decision to exclude them due to their countries’ close ties and strategic alliance with India (PCC). Indian nationals would no longer need to submit the PCC to acquire a visa to enter Saudi Arabia’, the embassy said in a statement.

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

‘The choice was made as a part of the two nations’ attempts to further bolster their ties. The Embassy is grateful for the contribution made by the almost two million peaceful Indian residents of the Kingdom’, it stated. The amicable and cordial relations between Saudi Arabia and India reflect their long-standing economic and sociocultural links.

The fourth-largest trading partner of India is Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia provides more than 18% of the crude oil that India imports. Bilateral trade was worth USD 29.28 billion in FY22 (April through December). Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the top authorities in both nations kept in close contact.