Six Indian Army women officers clear ‘prestigious DSSC/DSTSC exams’ for the first time ever!

Six women officers (WOs) passed the prestigious Defence Services Staff Course (DSSC) / Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) Exam for the first time in September. Out of the six, four female officers will study for a year alongside their male colleagues from all three services at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

The female officers will get instruction and orientation in operations, military intelligence, operational logistics, and administrative staff appointment matters. When applying for command jobs, the famous Staff Course provides candidates enough weight. The two female officers who are still serving are one on the reserve list for the Defense Services Technical Staff Course and the other is a candidate for the Administration & Logistics Management Course (ALMC)/Intelligence Staff Course (ISC).

More than 1500 Indian Army officers take the entrance exam for the Defense Services Staff Course and Defence Services Technical Staff Course. The exam was taken this year by 22 female Army officers who had been granted permanent commissions in their respective arms and services (from the Army Service Corps, Army Air Defence, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Signals, Corps of Intelligence, Corps of Engineers, and Corps of EME).

Officers are nominated to attend the course on the basis of merit, which also takes into account service history and behaviour, after passing the admission exam. A spouse of an officer who has passed the DSSC test is one of the four women officers recommended for the Wellington training, making them the first Army pair to attend the school together. This important milestone demonstrates how the military has changed in favour of women’s empowerment and gender equality.