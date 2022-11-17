Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower today. The concern over a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve influenced investors.

BSE Sensex index fell 247.10 points or 0.40% to close at 61,733. NSE Nifty ended 76.30 points lower at 18,333.40. About 1431 shares advanced, 1880 shares declined and 87 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 159 trains today: Full list

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consumers, PowerGrid, Adani Enterprises and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers in the market were Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti, HDFC, Dr.Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Apollo Hospitals.

Sectoral indices including Auto, IT, Media and Consumer Durables ended lower. PSU Bank was the only index to end higher.The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were down 0.3% each.