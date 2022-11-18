Crush cucumbers before consuming, here’s why

Typically, we just chop cucumbers into pieces after washing them. Before serving the pieces, there is, it appears, one more procedure that must be completed.

It seems that crushing cucumbers before eating them makes them taste better. In addition to tasting better after being crushed, foods that have been crushed or mashed also absorb flavours more effectively.

Cucumber slices or cubes that have been crushed can also be sprinkled with salt before being placed in the refrigerator for around 30 minutes. The vegetable’s colour will change to a vibrant green, and it will taste even better. Crushed cucumbers, it is thought, will better absorb the dressing when added to a salad.

Cucumbers are mainly water, which helps explain why they have so few calories. As a result, they can also take in different flavours. For this reason, chefs and home cooks of Asian cuisine have long used the method of crushing cucumbers before slicing them. Most likely, this is done to ensure that the veggie dries out a little bit. It will develop more flavour this way and will be better able to take in additional flavours.

Cutting the cucumber into a few pieces before attempting to ‘smash’ it is the best course of action. The pieces should next be crushed similarly to how garlic cloves are crushed by pressing them with a large knife’s flat side.

And no, the cucumber should not be crushed as flat as a dime, but just gently. When done, you can cut it into pieces and consume it easily!