Easy ways to manage diabetes

Type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes are the three primary kinds of the disease. When you have type 1 diabetes, your body stops producing insulin. When your body doesn’t create enough insulin or the insulin it does produce doesn’t function effectively, you have type 2 diabetes.

One type of diabetes that can develop during pregnancy is gestational diabetes.

Here are three strategies for regulating your blood sugar levels while eating if you’re concerned about them.

Observe portion sizes. It’s critical to be conscious of your sugar intake when it comes to eating. Keep an eye on your serving sizes and try to stick to a limited amount.

Choose natural sugars over processed ones. When given the choice, opt for foods that contain natural sugars rather than processed ones. This way you can help regulate your sugar intake and avoid spikes in your levels.

Avoid sugary drinks. Drinks like sodas and juices can contain high amounts of sugar, so it is best to avoid them if possible. Stick to water or unsweetened tea instead to help keep your sugar levels in check.

Physical activity is what it comes down to in the end, but it doesn’t mean you have to spend two to three hours a day in the gym. Just go for a 20-minute walk before bed to help bring the sugar levels back into equilibrium. Additionally, you will sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours following the walk, which immediately puts your body into a fasting state and improves insulin regulation and blood sugar control.

Protein should be a part of every meal and snack. Protein can prevent your blood sugar levels from getting too high after eating by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates. So be sure to include a source of protein at every meal or snack time or a general thumb rule of consuming a minimum of 0.8g of protein per KG of body weight.

By following these five tips, you can control your sugar levels while still enjoying the foods you love. Make sure to monitor your sugar intake, limit sugary beverages, and include more healthy foods in your diet. By doing so, you’ll be on your way to better blood sugar control and a healthier lifestyle overall.