Famous vlogger ‘Vicky Thug’, friend nabbed with drugs, weapons at Palakkad

Palakkad: The Excise team arrested two persons, including a vlogger, who were trying to smuggle drugs and weapons including a gun in their car. Vlogger Vignesh Venu (25), of Chunakkara Desom, Mavelikkkara and S Vineeth (28), a native of Krishnapuram, Oachira, both in Alappuzha district were taken into custody at Palakkad.

The Excise team seized the car from Chandranagar, Palakkad, which did not stop during the vehicle inspection at Walayar. 40 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and machetes were found. Vignesh and Vineeth had tried to flee but were chased down by the excise team. The duo reportedly did not stop at the checkpoint in Walayar, and their car crashed into the divider at the toll plaza. The gun was not licensed.

Officials said both of them did not cooperate with questioning as they were heavily intoxicated. The Excise team also got information that Vignesh was posting videos on social media promoting drug use through his YouTube channel ‘Vicky Thug’. This is also being checked.