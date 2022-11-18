Grab some popcorn & enjoy ! Watch Kantara, Godfather, and more OTT movies this weekend

From drama to romance, Hindi to Kannada, this exciting and entertaining list of movies available on OTT services like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5, Disney Hotstar, and others will provide the ideal amount of entertainment for everyone. You do not want to miss out on the other big releases like Godfather, Wonder Women, and Dharavi Bank which are releasing on OTT while you grab some popcorn and kick back to watch the crime thriller Drishyam 2, which is scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow.

Kantara

The release date of Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara has caused social media to become viral. What time will this Kannada blockbuster be available on OTT? On September 30 and October 14, respectively, the Kannada and Hindi versions of Kantara were released. As of right now, Kantara will debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. The Kantara online launch is eagerly anticipated by the public. Yet movie reviewers have also been wowed by this production.

The release date is reportedly set, though the film’s creators have not yet made any announcements. The movie is made by Hombale Films, which is run by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda. Kishore Kumar G and Sapthami Gowda both play significant roles in the movie. Kantara, which is set in Karnataka, brings to life the customs of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. A conflict between humankind and nature as well as a conflict between local traditions and culture serve as the story’s main plot points.

Godfather

The Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan-starring Godfather, a Telugu adaptation of Mohanlal’s Lucifer, premiered on October 5 in time for Dussehra. After capturing audiences’ attention and imagination on large screens, the film is now slated to debut on an OTT platform. Nayanthara and Satyadev also had prominent parts in the movie. The power struggle inside a political party shortly after the state’s chief minister’s passing is the central theme of the movie. The Chief Minister’s daughter, Nayanthara, has no interest in the power struggle. The plot twist, however, involves Satyadev, the chief minister’s son-in-law, and a few other party members who are vying for the top job. The film, which was directed by Mohan Raja, will debut on Netflix in November. 19. The movie will be available in Hindi,Telugu,Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Wonder Women

Wonder Women tells the tale of six pregnant women who show up for a prenatal class with misconceptions, concerns, and bewilderment about pregnancy and delivery. As they work to uncover the solutions, their curiosity brings some solutions to their ingrained issues to the surface. Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, and Archana Padmini are among the cast members.

On November 18, the film will be available on Sony LIV. The film, which was directed by Anjali Menon, is accessible in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The filmmaker of this film, which focuses on women, said that it was only shot in 12 days. She claimed that everyone had to put in extra effort and work long hours to finish the shoot.

Dharavi Bank

Suniel Shetty is portrayed by Thalaivan, a strong, cunning, and unreachable kingpin of Dharavi, the largest slum in India, in the movie Dharavi Bank. The series also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samikssha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna in lead roles.

On November 19, OTT Platform MX Player will distribute the film. It will be made accessible in Hindi and is directed by Samit Kakkad. Suniel Shetty’s first picture is currently in theatres. On social media, the teaser and promotional videos are getting a lot of attention. Vivek Oberoi made an appearance in the third season of the popular sports drama series Inside Edge on Amazon Prime, while Shetty was most recently seen in Varun Tej’s Telugu sports drama film Ghani.

The Twelve

The Twelve is the film to see this weekend if you’re craving some courtroom drama. The dramatisation of Kate Lawson’s trial for allegedly killing her niece centres on her tale. It demonstrates how the twelve jurors bring their own backgrounds and biases to the jury chamber. The film is directed by Sian Davies and Daniel Nettheim and is scheduled for release on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play on November 18. English is a language option.

Pallavi Sharda, a well-known Indian-Australian actress, is a member of the Twelve star cast. Pallavi claimed that when she first learned of the project a year ago, she was immediately drawn to the thought that a South Asian woman had been given a significant role. As an actress whose career spans four continents, she said the Australian film industry is very dear to her.