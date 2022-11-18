ITC announces free bus rides for visitors in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced free bus rides for visitors. The authority deployed 8 buses to transport visitors from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 buses from Fridays to Sundays to Sheikh Zayed Festival from several locations across Abu Dhabi and vice versa.

The free-of-charge service will operate 30 trips per day from Mondays to Thursdays and 36 trips per day from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays. The service frequency will be between 25 to 30 minutes.

The route starts at the main bus station in Abu Dhabi and goes to Co-Operative Society Supermarket in Rabdan, Baniyas Court parking lot and to the festival venue at Al Wathba.

Passengers can check bus timings by visiting the ITC website (www.itc.gov.ae) or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800-850.