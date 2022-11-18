KSEB increases prices for power used during peak hours

If the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) receives approval for its proposal to charge higher rates for power consumption during peak hours, the electricity bills of homes and industrial units may increase enormously.

The Board will soon file an application to the Electricity Regulatory Commission asking for a modification to the billing procedure as part of the programme.

The action is also intended to prevent scenarios in which important users directly purchase electricity from outside sources, which would have an impact on the Board’s revenue.

If implemented, there will be a standard fee for power used from 6 am to 6 pm and a higher rate from 6 pm to 10 pm during peak usage. However, only a rate less than the current one will be charged for electricity used between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., which are off-peak.

Only after all customers have installed smart metres could the new billing system be put into place.

Though the proposal was first made when the Board contacted the Regulatory Commission to raise electricity rates last year, it was dropped as a result of objections.