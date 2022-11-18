New water taxi service introduced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Maritime launched a new water taxi service for residents and tourists. The new Public Water Taxi service will connect greater Yas Bay and Raha Beach community.

Also Read: Canada includes 16 occupations in Permanent Residency Express Entry system

The service will remain open 7 days a week. There will be vessel availability at each stop every hour, and the service will initially operate across high-demand locations, including Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar.