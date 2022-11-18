DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

New water taxi service introduced in Abu Dhabi

Nov 18, 2022, 08:45 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Maritime launched a new water taxi service for residents and tourists. The  new Public Water Taxi service  will connect  greater Yas Bay and Raha Beach community.

The service will remain open 7 days a week. There will be vessel availability at each stop every hour, and the service will initially operate across high-demand locations, including Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar.

