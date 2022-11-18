Oman National Day: Oman Sultan pardons 175 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 175 prisoners including 65 foreigners convicted of different cases. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of the 52nd National Day of Oman.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.