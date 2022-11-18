Schools in this state to remain closed on November 22, 25

Chandigarh: Educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed on November 22 and November 25 in 4 districts in Haryana. The four districts are Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad and Hisar. The educational institutions are given holiday in view of the Panchayat polls in these areas. The third and the final phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Haryana will be held in these 4 districts on November 22 and 25.

Haryana has been conducting the voting for the posts of Sarpanch, members of the Panchayat Samiti and zila parishad. The first phase of elections which started on October 30, will end with the third and final phase on November 25.

Earlier, the Haryana government had declared holidays for all government and private schools in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts on November 9 and 12 considering the second phase of elections.