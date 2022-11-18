The great sheep mystery! Chinese herd seen walking in circles for ‘ten straight days’- VIDEO

It is common knowledge that sheep follow the rest of their herd mindlessly and without hesitation. Many farmers will tell you that all it takes to get the herd to go in the proper direction is to gently nudge the sheep in the front. But surely this inclination has a limit? A sheep could just feel too exhausted to follow the herd, or something similar. But it seems that the deeply ingrained propensity to follow the animal in front is so strong that it causes the sheep to overlook essentials like food and water.

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022

Over the course of ten days, a herd of sheep was seen moving in circles. CCTV cameras placed within the enclosure captured the puzzling occurrence. In a farm in China’s Inner Mongolia, the unusual incident took place. In circles for about two weeks, the sheep of one Ms. Miao looked to be equipped with supercharged batteries. People’s Daily China covered the story, and a video was online as well.

The sheep can be seen moving in an endless circle in the video. Some of them seem to be taking a break from the race and are standing in the centre of the circle looking lost. However, they quickly become a part of the team effort that never ends. Perhaps God is sending us a wake-up call to stop blithely forwarding web content just because everyone else is doing it. Perhaps it’s just one of the occasionally insane things that nature will do to us.