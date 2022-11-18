TVM police registers case against Amazon, for allegedly insulting national flag

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Fort police registered a case against e-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday, for allegedly insulting the national flag. The case was booked under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 for allegedly offering products, including footwear, churidar, ceramic cups, T-shirts among others with the national flag printed on them.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged with the chief minister, DGP and city police commissioner by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) state president SS Manoj on November 15. ‘Strong action should be taken against such foreign online companies that violate the country’s legal system’, KVVES leaders opined.