Twitter closes offices! Thousands of employees leave after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

After Elon Musk’s ‘hardcore’ work ultimatum failed to inspire the staff to work ‘long hours at great intensity,’ Twitter briefly locked the office buildings amid allegations of a mass departure. The offices would reopen on November 21 according to BBC, which has received the statement. Musk informed his staff on Wednesday that their only option for helping him create ‘Twitter 2.0’ was to work ‘long hours at high intensity’ or quit. He asked them via a poll on the business app Blind.

On response, 42% of 180 respondents selected the ‘Taking exit choice, I’m free!’ option in the app, which allows users to share information anonymously and verifies employees using their work email addresses, according to many media reports. Only 7% of the participants clicked ‘yes to stay, I’m hardcore,’ and over 25% claimed they had made their decision to stay ‘reluctantly’.

In a secret Signal discussion with roughly 50 Twitter employees, over 40 announced their intention to resign, according to Reuters, which cited a former employee. Engineers and other staff members were seen submitting farewell comments to a ‘watercooler’ discussion group in the hours leading up to Thursday’s deadline of 5 p.m. ET, according to internal Slack communications obtained with CNBC. According to the Verge, one departing employee said on Slack, ‘I’m not clicking the button’.

Twitter 1.0 ends my watch. I do not want to use Twitter 2.0!

After Musk abruptly fired about half of the 7,500 personnel when he took over and further resignations followed, Twitter had approximately 2,900 workers left before the deadline on Thursday. According to Reuters, more than a dozen employees throughout the US and Europe have publicly announced their departure on Twitter. However, it was unable to objectively confirm their resignation.