2 smuggling attempts foiled, Rs 95 lakh gold seized at Trivandrum International airport

Thiruvananthapuram: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Thiruvananthapuram International airport headed by Assistant Commissioner Jayachandran have foiled 2 attempts to smuggle gold. The officials seized gold worth around Rs 95 lakh and arrested 2 in relation with the case.

The officials’ intercepted 2 passengers arrived by Air India Express flight No. IX 540 from Dubai. Images of spring balance and pliers were found on x-ray examination of their baggage. On open examination, 2 spring balances containing springs made of gold coated with silver and gold rod concealed inside handles of the pliers each were found. The total weight of recovered gold is 1201.60 grams that worth Rs 62,09,869.

In the second case, the AIU officials recovered gold in paste form that was covered by a sanitary pad from a dust bin of Indigo flight. The officials conducted the search after getting information. The total weight of recovered gold is 934 grams worth 43 lakhs.