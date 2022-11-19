A 4-year-old boy was killed by his father’s business partner in Kerala

At Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad, a four-year-old kid was hacked to death by the father’s business partner, according to police on Saturday.

Adi Dev’s mother Anila was taking him to the adjacent anganwadi on Friday when the accused, Jithesh (45), violently beat the boy in broad sight.

He attacked the woman and the child and used a sharp object to critically hurt them, said the police.

The youngster, who had suffered injuries around his left ear and head, was later transferred to the government medical college in Kozhikode after both were initially taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman’s situation is currently stable, according to a police officer, but the youngster passed away from his wounds this morning.

‘We believe that the accused Jithesh and the child’s father Jayaprakash had some business-related disagreements. The horrible deed may have resulted from it. It can only be proven after thorough questioning’ said he.

The officer further stated that the suspect had been remanded after being detained shortly after the act.