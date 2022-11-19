After a bus overturns in Kerala, 18 Andhra Pradesh pilgrims to Sabarimala are injured.

On Saturday, a bus from Andhra Pradesh carrying pilgrims to Sabarimala flipped and plummeted into a valley near Pathanamthitta in Kerala, injuring at least 18 persons.

On its route to Sabarimala, the bus was travelling when the accident happened.

Three of the passengers were said to be in severe condition after suffering injuries. Everyone who was hurt was taken urgently to a hospital.

So far, there have been no recorded casualties. More information is awaited.

Nearly 50 million worshippers visit Sabarimala every year, and the trip started earlier this week.