Cong leadership prevented Youth Congress from hosting Shashi Tharoor in Kozhikode

Shashi Tharoor, a member of parliament, will begin a tour of the state on Sunday, so it makes sense that the Congress leadership in Kerala has forbidden the Youth Congress from welcoming him.

According to reports from Kozhikode, the Youth Congress withdrew its invitation to Tharoor for a seminar. Instead, Jawahar Youth Foundation has been given the conference titled ‘Sangh Parivar and the Challenges Faced by Indian Secularism.’

He is anticipated to arrive in Kozhikode tonight and start his trip on Sunday. In the upcoming days, Tharoor will also attend a number of events in the districts of Malappuram and Kannur. It is known that the Congress leadership objected to Tharoor being hosted by its Youth wing.

According to expectations, Tharoor would undertake his trip in India along the same lines as his October campaign route for the Congress president election.

The top party members in the state, including the leader of the opposition, VD Satheesan, did not support Tharoor’s bid for the Congress leadership.

One of the few senior politicians who supported Tharoor’s attempt to become the party’s first non-Gandhi leader in 24 years was Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan. He was defeated by Mallikarjun Kharge, a seasoned congressman, by 6,825 votes.

To many people’s astonishment, Tharoor did manage to win 1,072 votes, nevertheless.