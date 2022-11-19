From Diabetes to Asthma eating this fruit in winters can fix it all

Blame it on poor eating habits or unpredictable sleeping patterns, but lifestyle diseases are fairly frequent. However, according to experts, incorporating antioxidant and fiber-rich fruits into a regular diet might actually increase nutritional intake and strengthen the immune system.

One serving of 100 grammes of kiwi fruit contains approximately 92.7 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, which helps to enhance cell regeneration, increase immunity and build resistance to seasonal illnesses.

Here are a few additional facts in favour of incorporating this fruit into your diet on a regular basis.

According to experts and studies, it has been observed that including vitamin C rich fruits can help in improving respiratory ailments like Asthma, congestion in the upper respiratory tract and may boost lung function. However, a lot of research is still needed to establish this fact.

The inclusion of vitamin C and phytochemicals in kiwis can aid in the digestive system’s better absorption of iron from diet, which raises haemoglobin levels and treats anaemia.

By releasing and raising serotonin levels in the brain, which aid in calming the body and mind and promoting sleep, this sweet and citrusy fruit helps to treat irregular sleep patterns.