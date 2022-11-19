Kim Jong Un of North Korea was pictured holding hands with his daughter at her first public appearance.

Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, was reportedly seen holding his daughter’s hands during her first public appearance. Kim Jong Un is known for keeping his personal affairs private.

Pictures from the state agency show his daughter holding Kim’s hand while they examine military equipment, standing close to the leader in a white puffer jacket.

The girl, who seemed to be with Kim as he observed a missile test firing on Friday, was not identified by the state media, says KCNA.

Kim Jong Un is an man with many secrets. However, Dennis Rodman, a former basketball player, claimed that Kim had a ‘baby’ named ‘Ju Ae’ in 2013, reported the British newspaper The Guardian. He claimed that he spoke with the family.

In July 2012, only three years after the South Korean intelligence could confirm the wedding.

According to the National Intelligence Service of South Korea, Kim and Ri are parents to three kids (NIS).