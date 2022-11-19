King Charles III has prohibited foie gras at any royal residences says the UK animal rights organisation PETA

According to UK animal rights group PETA, King Charles III has banned foie gras at all royal homes.

When contacted by AFP, who has seen a letter from a royal representative to the group, Buckingham Palace took some time to answer.

The letter states, ‘I can confirm that neither the Royal Household nor the Royal Residences purchase foie gras, and that there are no intentions to change this policy.’

It was dated and signed by Tony Johnstone-Burt, the Master of the King’s Household, on November 10.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has long sought to get foie gras prohibited due to the forced feeding of ducks and geese to grow their livers.

It was asserted that Charles had already removed the ‘despicable commodity’ from royal residences while he was the prince of Wales.

According to PETA, His Majesty’s humanitarian policy applies to all royal palaces, including Buckingham Palace.

The group declared that as a thank-you gift, it would send the monarch a basket of faux ‘faux gras’ produced by vegan chefs.

In the UK, foie gras pate, a delicacy that is frequently consumed around Christmas, can now be imported but not made there.