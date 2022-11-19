Major road in UAE will be closed tomorrow

Dubai: Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a major road closure. The Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed on Sunday, November 20. The road is closed due to for Dubai Run. For the event the Dubai city will turn into a giant running track.

RTA advised drivers to use alternate roads during the duration of the race.

The following roads will be affected:

Sheikh Zayed Road, and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard Rd will be closed from 4am to 10am.

The Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4am to 10am.

Alternate routes:

Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zabeel Street, 2nd December Street and Al Hadiqa Street.