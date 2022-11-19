Methods to keep fruits fresh for longer durations

Here are some simple tips that will help you to preserve some of those fruits for longer period of time, so reducing the number of times you need to go to the store and possibly even saving money? To learn more, keep reading.

Count the fruits

Due to how quickly fruit spoils, experts advise only eating two pieces of fruit every day. As a result, always be practical and count the fruits you buy when you go fruit shopping. Your life will become more simpler in this way, and you won’t have to worry about tossing those fruits away.

The power of rinsing

Do you know, many people have this habit of buying fruits in large quantities, washing them first and then storing in the fridge? If not dried before storing, the moisture can cause those fruits to get mouldy more quickly. Thus, make sure that even if you get them in large batches, store them as it is or dry them well using a kitchen towel before storing them. Only rinse, when you are about to consume them!

Wrapping in a paper towel

With several fruits, you can use this approach. In the fruit drawer, we typically store fruits like apples and pears whole. However, did you know that you may save a lot of money if you carefully wrap each of them in a paper towel and put them in the fruit drawer? This is the same method used by the outside sellers to keep their produce fresher for longer.

Use vinegar solution

This is one of the simplest ways to preserve fruits at home. All you have to do is place all of your washable fruits in the sink and shut the drain line.

Now, pour enough water into the sink to completely submerge all of the fruits. Then, add a cup of white vinegar and a little salt to it and gently mix. Not only will this remove any wax or other dirt from the fruits, but it will also help kill any tiny insects that are invisible to the human eye.

Even the development of such moulds on the fruits can be avoided by soaking them in this solution for 8 to 10 minutes. After soaking, thoroughly rinse the fruits and pat them dry with paper or kitchen towels. And you’re prepared to keep some of your fruits for a longer time than you normally would.