PM Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rani Lakshmi Bai, on their birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, on Saturday. ‘Tributes to our former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary’, PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also remembered Lakshmi Bai, the Jhansi queen who battled the British forces, on her birth anniversary on Saturday and said her courage and monumental contribution to the nation can never be forgotten. ‘Remembering Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. Her courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten. She is a source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule. Sharing glimpses from my visit to Jhansi on this day last year’, PM Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared pictures of his visit to Jhansi on this day last year to commemorate Lakshmi Bai’s birth anniversary. Lakshmi Bai laid down her life bravely resisting the British forces attempt to annex her kingdom. She was one of the leading figures of the First War of Indian Independence of 1857.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, PM Modi informed that he would address a campaign event at Valsad in Gujarat on Saturday evening. This morning PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport ‘Donyi Polo Airport’ at Holangi in Itanagar. The foundational stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport was laid by the PM back in 2019, at Hollongi and inaugurated retrofitted Tezu airport.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University in Varanasi today at the event which will pave the way for rediscovering the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between the North and the South. Meanwhile, as the Gujarat Assembly elections are round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold close to 25 rallies, crisscrossing the state in the next fortnight or so.