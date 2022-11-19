Police claim searches are being conducted in J&K due to terrorist threats against journalists.

In connection with the terrorist threats against journalists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police searched ten places in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Kulgam on Saturday.

‘Police have begun conducting extensive searches at ten places in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Kulgam as part of their probe into a recent threat against journalists. Details will be implemented,’ the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

An intelligence report claims that LeT terrorist Mukthar Baba, who currently works out of Turkey, is responsible for creating a kill list that accuses writers of being security forces informants, reported news agency ANI.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and handlers as well as The Resistance Front (TRF), a LeT front group, were accused by the police of threatening journalists in Kashmir with letters on November 12 by PTI. In response to the threat, a number of journalists left regional magazines.

An intelligence report revealed that Mukthar Baba, who formerly worked for numerous newspapers in Kashmir, frequently travels to Pakistan and has established himself as the mastermind behind the TRF recruitment of young people in the Valley.

According to the dossier, he has established a network of informers inside the journalistic community and has utilised their contributions to compile a list of scribes to threaten.