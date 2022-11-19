Taylor Swift addresses the widespread criticism over Ticketmaster’s handling of ticket sales for her The Eras tour

The popular American singer Taylor Swift responded to Friday’s harsh criticism of Ticketmaster’s handling of her The Eras tour ticket sales. She criticised the business on social media for the disorganised ticket sale that led to an antitrust investigation by the US justice department, stating that it was ‘excruciating’ to have to stand by and watch mistakes be made with no way to stop them.

The investigation will examine the extent to which Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster has misused its position of authority in the multibillion-dollar live entertainment sector.

Swift’s statement read, ‘Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.’

‘It’s incredibly hard for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and terrible for me to just watch things happen with no remedy,’ the singer added.

Swift continued, ‘There are a variety of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets, and I’m trying to figure out how this scenario can be improved going forward,’ in reference to the measures being taken to solve the issue.

Ticketmaster, which is considered a dominating force in the US ticketing industry, blamed ‘extraordinarily high demands and insufficient remaining ticket inventory’ for the cancellation of the public sale.