Ticketmaster has finally issued an apology to Taylor Swift and all her millions of fans

Ticketmaster has officially apologised to Taylor Swift and all of her millions of fans after a week filled with turmoil. Swift revealed her dissatisfaction with the ticket-related drama a few hours later, calling it ‘excruciating’ for her to see her fans fight for tickets.

Ticketmaster released a formal response a few hours after Taylor Swift’s angry post, saying: ‘We endeavour to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras tour.’

Further, adding: ‘First, we want to apologise to Taylor and all of her fans, especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.’

The business detailed the whole Taylor Swift tour ticket sale figures in the lengthy post that was connected to the apologetic tweet, as well as how they have been attempting to meet the enormous ticket demand.

On Friday, the company shockingly announced that due to an insufficient number of tickets available, it had cancelled the general public ticket sale.