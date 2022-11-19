Tvm Corporation Council is disrupted by opposition, and the mayor is waved at in black

The opposition parties protested the recent ‘letter row’ involving Mayor Arya Rajendran during the city corporation council meeting.

As Mayor Arya presided over the meeting that was called Saturday to discuss the recent scandal that has put the ruling LDF on the defensive, council members from the BJP and UDF yelled ‘go back’ at her.

The opposition representatives insisted that Arya Rajendran not preside over the meeting. There was a stir within the council chamber as LDF councillors stood by the mayor.

The council members carried signs that accused the mayor of corruption. The Mayor was also confronted with black flags.

Due to allegations of financial problems against the Mayor’s office as well, the UDF insisted that the deputy mayor to preside. The BJP demanded a thorough discussion of the issue. The 35 BJP council members had petitioned to have the council constituted.

Since the publication of a letter purportedly written by Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan requesting a list of fellow party members to fill the 295 temporary vacancies in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, she has come under fire.