Uzbek women who disappeared from a shelter facility in Delhi claim they left on their own

Five Uzbek women who had been rescued from a prostitution ring went missing two weeks ago from a shelter in Dwarka, Delhi. When the Delhi Police located the women on Sunday, the women have since claimed that they went on their own.

The Delhi Police had opened a kidnapping investigation, and both the NGO’s owners and caregivers were questioned in relation to the event. Police questioned a number of individuals and conducted in-depth technical analyses. To find the women, raids were carried out across Delhi and the NCR.

Further inquiry revealed that these five women had been taken with Sabina Gulsunoy and her husband Ullubek. They were located in a Greater Noida apartment. The couple admitted, when questioned, that the Uzbek ladies were at a flat in the Neb Sarai neighbourhood.

The kidnapping scenario, however, changed when the Uzbek ladies claimed they had left on their own because they did not enjoy the living arrangements at the shelter house. Additionally, they claim that the NGO mistreated them and demanded payment before releasing them.