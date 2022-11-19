Veteran Indian actress dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 78!

Tabassum Govil, a veteran Indian actress and well-known tv host, has passed away. She was 78-year-old . On Friday, November 18, the actress had a heart attack. According to Indian Express, her son Hoshang Govil stated in a statement, ‘She passed away last night around 8.40 pm due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And we’re about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden’.Her untimely demise stunned the nation.

At the age of three, in the 1940s, she began her career as a child artist. She was renowned as Baby Tabassum. She had a long career and appeared in a lot of well-known movies and television series. Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, the first TV chat programme on Indian television, was where she started her career on television. From 1972 until 1993, the famous programme aired on Doordarshan for 21 years.

Tabassum made her screen debut in 1947 with the movie ‘Nargis,’ and she later appeared in movies like ‘Mera Suhaag,’ ‘Manjhdhar,’ and ‘Bari Behen’ (1949). She has authored many funny books in addition to performing. She even spent 15 years as editor of the renowned Hindi women’s publication Grihalaxmi. She wrote, produced, and directed her debut movie, ‘Tum Par Hum Qurban,’ in the 1980s.

Personal life: Tabassum got married to Vijay Govil, the older brother of well-known TV actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in BR Chopra’s television series ‘Ramayan’. Vijay Govil played Lord Ram in the series.