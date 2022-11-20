8 people were detained for printing and using counterfeit money in Warangal, Telangana.

Eight people were taken into custody on Friday in Warangal, Telangana, for creating and disseminating counterfeit money notes worth Rs 6 lakh. A printer, scanner, and other printing-related supplies used for making counterfeit money were seized from their possession.

According to Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, ‘The main culprit Yakub, together with Kathi Runesh, Sameer, Perla Avinash, Akram, Praveen, Rajini, Sunitha, and Sohail, plotted to produce phoney Indian currency with the denomination of Rs 2,000.’

‘They divided into three teams, set up printing equipment in a rented home in Hanamkonda, and distributed counterfeit money at clothing stores, paint stores, and other locations throughout different districts,’ Joshi continued.

The police claim that Sameer from Hanamkonda is another suspect who has fled.