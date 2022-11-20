DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Airport in this Indian city to remain closed for several days until March 2023: Full list

Port Blair: Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Island will remain closed for several days until March 2023. The airport operations will be closed for runway maintenance work.

The Veer Savarkar International Airport in the capital city of the Union Territory has a single runway. Hence, all flight services will remain cancelled to conduct maintenance work in order to ensure the safety of passengers.

