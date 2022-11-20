Bus overturns in Telangana, woman killed, several injured

On Sunday morning, a state bus overturned while driving down Anantagiri hills in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, killing one woman on the spot and injuring 16 others.

According to police, the bus was carrying nearly 65 passengers on its way to a Methodist church. The Superintendent of Police in Vikarabad said that, around 9 a.m. on Sunday, a state bus turned turtle while driving down the Anantagiri hills.

A woman died on the spot, and 16 others were injured, one of whom is in critical condition. The injured people are being treated at a hospital.

Police believe the accident was caused by the driver’s negligence or a technical problem with the bus. A police complaint has been filed against the driver. More investigation is being conducted.