FitsAir to operate direct flights to this Indian city

Colombo: Sri Lanka-based low-cost carrier FitsAir has decided to operate a direct flight service connecting Colombo in Sri Lanka and Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu. The flight service will begin from December 8. The air carrier will operate 3 flights a week on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from Bandaranaike International Airport.

The air carrier announced that it will increase the frequency of flights to 10 per week and will also expand its air routes to India and other countries. It will also launch flight services from Trichy to Jaffna in its next summer schedule from March 2023.

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo also started its flight services to Sri Lanka in January 2022. However, flight services were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic in March.

Meanwhile, Air India also reduced the flight services between India and Sri Lanka. The flight services were reduced from 16 flights per week currently to 13 flights per week from April 9.