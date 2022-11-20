IndiGo resumes flights connecting these cities

Hyderabad: IndiGo decided to resume flights connecting Hyderabad and Dhaka in Bangladesh. The flight service will be resumed from December 8.

IndiGo, the largest passenger air carrier in the country has also decided to operate direct flight services from Hollongi, Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata. The new flight services will begin from November 28, 2022.

Itanagar (Hollongi) is the 75th domestic destination and 101st overall destination of the air carrier.The airline also announced a second weekly flight between Kolkata and Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar from December 03, 2022.