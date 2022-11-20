Jeep 2022 Grand Cherokee launched in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Jeep India launched the updated version of its Sports Utility Vehicle named ‘2022 Grand Cherokee’ in the Indian markets. The SUV is priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be available at select company dealerships.

The new SUV is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged I-4 petrol engine. The engine delivers top power of 268 bhp and peak torque of 400 Nm. The power is transmitted to all the four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The noteworthy thing here is that the all-wheel-drive mode gets activated automatically whenever the system detects the need. The 4×4 Quadra-Trac system works in accordance with the Selec-Terrain system with four terrain modes namely Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand. The SUV rides on 20-inch dual tone alloy wheels.The 2022 Grand Cherokee comes with a ground clearance of 215 mm along with water wading capacity of 533 mm.

It features 10.1 inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10-inch windshield Heads Up Display, digital rear view mirror, Over-the-air map updates, Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, pure leather-wrapped instrument panel, second row window shades, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, LED ambient lighting system, 8-way adjustable front seats with power, lumbar and memory function, first row heated/ventilated seats with three-level configurable controls, and 10.25 inch passenger screen.

The connectivity features onboard are 24X7 Dedicated Assistance, Remote Vehicle Management, Monitor Vehicle Parameters, Navigation & Connected Traffic & Travel, 24-hour surveillance & Automatic Crash/ Breakdown detection. The SUV gets over 110 advanced safety and security features including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), 360-Degree Surround View, Drowsy Driver Detection, 3 Point seatbelt and occupant detection for all 5 passengers.